Eddie Hearn Says Ennis Vs. Crawford Is “The Best Fight In Boxing”

The old master who seems to be still operating at or around his peak, against the young lion who some people feel has true greatness in his future. Terence Crawford against Jaron Ennis – “Bud” Vs. “Boots.” Who wouldn’t want to see this quite fascinating fight? Eddie Hearn for one is high on the fight, as he explained when speaking with The Ring.

Hearn, who of course promotes two-belt welterweight champion Ennis of Philly, said that in his opinion this fight is “the best fight in boxing.” Both men have shown great skills, while both champions – pound-for-pound fighters both – are of course undefeated. Hearn says the sheer class that would be on display would really be quite something if this fight did actually happen.

“Boots against Crawford is the best fight in boxing,” Hearn said. “Unbelievable fight. You have two of the best technicians in the sport.”

Agreed, but is there any real chance of this fight actually happening? Crawford, as Hearn understands, “has got Canelo to deal with.” If – and some fans and experts are adamant it’s a big, big if – Crawford can upset the Mexican star when they fight, maybe Crawford, 41-0(31) would look at that as his crowning achievement, and maybe he would look to retire on one massive high, this off the back of such a great and historic win?

Why would Crawford want to risk losing his perfect record against a young warrior like Ennis? Unless the payday would be monstrous – and it’s not likely any payday for Crawford to fight Ennis, 34-0(30) would top the huge payday the Nebraskan will pick up for the Canelo fight – it seems Crawford would not be interested in fighting Boots.

Yes, this fight would be laden with skill and class, but for 38 year old Crawford the risk would likely outdo the reward in his mind. 27 year old Boots will have to look around for other big names to fight as he attempts to secure his greatness in the sport.