Deontay Wilder Says He Would Face Francis Ngannou In ‘Mixed Rules’ Fight Providing He’s Told “What I Can And Can’t Do”

For a while now, we’ve been hearing Deontay Wilder talk about his very real, very serious desire to fight Francis Ngannou, in both the ring and in the cage. And Wilder – who must come through against Joseph Parker on December 23 in Saudi Arabia before he can move on and fight anyone else – has doubled down on his desire to rumble with the former UFC heavyweight champ.

Wilder, speaking with Lucky Block, said he would strongly consider a ‘mixed rules’ clash with Ngannou also, but Wilder says he need more info on just what these ‘mixed rules’ would entail.

“I’d have to hear more about these ‘mixed rules.’ I wouldn’t mind fighting in the octagon and stuff, but I’d have to understand how these mixed rules are distributed,” Wilder said. “What do they mean ‘mixed rules?’ What can and can’t we do? But I know for sure – one fight in boxing and then one fight in MMA – the rules are what they are. We’ve got rules in boxing, we’ve got rules in mixed martial arts. But when you’re mixing both together now you have to come up with your own rules and it can get kind of frustrating or confusing. But it could be something that’s new and I’m all about change. I’d need to hear it, both parties would need to hear it, and then go from there.”

Wilder let slip recently how he has signed a “big contract with Saudi Arabia – an exciting contract with Saudi Arabia,” with Wilder saying it involved multiple fights. Maybe one of these will be a big event of a fight with Ngannou out in Riyadh. Wilder against Ngannou, in either the ring, the cage, or under mixed rules, would be enormous if promoted right. The purists might not be too thrilled, but who wouldn’t watch Wilder and Ngannou going at it?

Fans are eager to see what Ngannou’s next move will be, the 37 year old Nigerian a real crossover star after what he did to Tyson Fury when they fought in Saudi Arabia back in October.

There are so many exciting possibilities for Ngannou, and a fight or fights with Wilder could prove to be THE most exciting of his forthcoming options.

Wilder, who recently turned 38, seems to have a new lease of ambition and desire. There is much talk of him fighting Anthony Joshua next year (providing both men win on December 23), and Wilder also said that he aims to become undisputed heavyweight champion before his career is over. And on top of that little lot, Wilder is open to the idea of swapping bombs with Ngannou.

You’ve got to love Deontay Wilder, he is a man who will take chances. Let’s all enjoy him while he’s here fighting.