De La Hoya: “Zurdo can get revenge for Canelo” against Bivol

Promoter Oscar De La Hoya says Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez can get revenge for Canelo Alvarez and Mexico by defeating WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol next.

It sounds like a good idea De La Hoya has about using ‘revenge for Canelo’ as a promotional slogan for Bivol vs. Ramirez.

It’s a little bizarre out in left field, but some fans will get excited by the thought of Ramirez trying to avenge Canelo’s loss for him.

De La Hoya’s belief that Zurdo can get revenge for Canelo & Mexico by beating Bivol sounds like a warped view. Ramirez can’t undo Canelo’s loss by beating Bivol.

That defeat will follow Canelo around like a skunk for as long as he avoids fighting Bivol again. If anything, Ramirez could make things worse by fighting Bivol and losing to him.

Ramirez is too slow of hand & foot to beat Bivol or any of the quality 175-lb fighters in the division.

Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) embarrassed the superstar Canelo Alvarez last May, and the Mexican star surprisingly chose NOT to attempt to avenge his loss.

Instead of facing Bivol again, Canelo will defend his undisputed super middleweight titles against Gennadiy Golovkin on September 17th.

The World Boxing Association has Ordered Bivol to defend against #1 WBA ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez (44-0, 30 KOs) next, and De La Hoya is eager to get the fight negotiated.

However, Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn says he will ask the WBA to allow his fighter Joshua Buatsi to face Bivol in October.

That’s a fight Hearn had already been planning before the WBA ordered Bivol to defend against Ramirez. The charismatic & highly popular Hearn seems confident the WBA will grant his request.

“First of all, Eddie Hearn doesn’t promote Bivol. We’re going to be dealing with Bivol’s manager Dmitry,” said Oscar De La Hoya to Fighthype when told that Eddie Hearn will be asking the WBA to allow Dmitry Bivol to defend against Joshua Buatsi next rather than Zurdo Ramirez.

“We have a few weeks to agree on the purses and whatnot, and the site and everything,” De La Hoya said about his plans to negotiate a deal for the Bivol vs. Ramirez fight.

“It’s a matter of getting it done, and I think Bivol and Zurdo can’t wait to get it on. There’s a lot of history there between both already. They sparred, and they worked together.

“The fact that Zurdo can get revenge for Mexico and get revenge for Canelo, it’s a huge deal,” said a wild-eyed-looking De La Hoya. “If you ask me what I’ll do, I’ll keep my distance, jab-jab-jab, right, back to the jab and just keep your distance,” said Oscar when asked what Ramirez must do to defeat Bivol.

“Since Zurdo is a big guy, he has to pressure him, keep the pressure, keep the pressure, work the body. Zurdo is a guy that can put his will on Bivol, and I don’t think Bivol’s power will affect Zurdo one bit.

“It should be an exciting fight when it happens. I’m speaking from experience. If Canelo fights Bivol again, it’ll be worse. That’s the bottom line. Styles make fights unless Canelo changes trainers and gets better in his footwork.

“I think Canelo is too flat-footed for someone like Bivol, who uses his head and his intelligence, because if you look at Canelo’s losses, which are only with Mayweather and Bivol. He lost because of his footwork and the other guys being light on their feet, and him being too heavy on his feet.

“If he does change trainers, he has a shot at beating Bivol,” said De La Hoya, making it clear that Canelo should dump Eddy Reynoso.