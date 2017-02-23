De La Hoya offers Floyd Mayweather a rematch with Canelo Alvarez, claims Canelo “would probably beat him easy” if they fought again!

Despite the crazy scorecard turned in by judge C.J Ross, who somehow had the fight a draw, almost everyone agrees that Floyd Mayweather Jr. put on a master-class in decisioning Canelo Alvarez back in their May 2013 blockbuster. Looking great, the defensive master never put a foot (or a fist) wrong in outboxing his young opponent.

But Canelo’s promoter Oscar De La Hoya – perhaps wanting to add even more hype and attention to the upcoming May 6 showdown between Canelo and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. – has suggested Floyd comes out of his now 17-month retirement for a return meeting with the Mexican megastar. De La Hoya even stated how he believes his fighter would “beat him easy” in a sequel.





“If Floyd wants to have a big fight, a huge fight, the only guy he could fight is Canelo Alvarez,” De La Hoya told Sports Illustrated. “And I guarantee you, I believe in my heart of hearts that Canelo would probably beat him easy, maybe even knock him out.”

So, has Oscar lost the plot or is he serious? It doesn’t really matter in the grand scheme of things, because we all know there is next to no chance of a rematch taking place. Mayweather – who is currently planning some huge festivities to celebrate his 40th birthday in the style one would expect of “Money” – has said many times he is happily retired and that there is only one fight he would come back for: a $100 million fight with MMA star Conor McGregor.

No way will Mayweather, 49-0, go over old ground against a fighter he so comprehensively defeated, and would we really want him to do so anyway? Still, De La Hoya is amongst those people who feel a Mayweather-McGregor fight will never happen – “The UFC will never allow it,” De La Hoya said.

Neither should Oscar allow Canelo to suffer another humbling decision loss to Mayweather, which is exactly what would happen if the unbeaten great came back for more; even at age 40.