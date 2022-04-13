David Haye Picking Dillian Whyte Over Tyson Fury – By Stoppage!

David Haye has picked Tyson Fury to lose before, and he’s been wrong. Now, Haye, perhaps surprisingly, is picking against Fury again. Though Haye was mightily impressed with Fury in the two Deontay Wilder fights, he says he thinks Dillian Whyte will get the upset win on April 23, by stoppage. Haye – who was all set to fight Fury, twice, many moons ago, and has also sparred Whyte, also a long time ago – says the April 23 fight will be an “all-out slugfest from the first bell.”

Haye pointed to Whyte’s long arms, his impressive reach, adding how Fury “is used to having the longer reach but the advantage will be minimised due to Whyte’s freakishly long arms,” and he suggested this could be a real factor in the fight.

“If I had a pound, I’d put it on Dillian Whyte for the upset,” Haye told Boxing Social. “Yeah, I’m going with Dillian with the massive, massive upset. We had an upset with Anthony Joshua (against Oleksandr Usyk). It happens, crazy stuff happens. And in the heavyweight division, when you think you have things figured out, something crazy happens. And someone crazy is Dillian Whyte, and the fact that he’s not interested in doing any promotion, all he wants to do is get in the ring and fight, I think that’s a positive.”

Again, Haye has been wrong before, and he might be again, but plenty of people agree how Whyte will be dangerous, will give it his all and will be motivated like never before against Fury. Haye has given his prediction to a number of other boxing sites, saying that he feels Whyte will either win by stoppage or that he will drop Fury a few times on the way to a decision win.

Haye seems convinced. Are we about to see Tyson Fury lose for the very first time, or will Haye be left regretting picking against Fury once again? What most people agree on is how this fight will be an exciting rumble, with both men being tested and tested hard throughout.

