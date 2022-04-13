Yordenis Ugas Says He Will “Shock The World Again” By Defeating Spence

Not long to go now until the welterweight unification clash between Errol Spence and Yordenis Ugas. Spence’s name comes first simply because “The Truth” is the bigger, more instantly recognizable name. But this fight can easily be looked at as a 50-50 affair. Ugas, the WBA champ, of course scored the big upset last year when he defeated and retired Manny Pacquiao, yet Spence remains the bigger star.

This could change on Saturday night, though. Ugas is hungry for more success, he is tough and he is clever, and, as he said when speaking with RingTV.com, Ugas is “fighting for my people of Cuba.” Ugas, 27-4(12) says Errol Spence “is fighting for Errol Spence,” while he is fighting for an entire country. This, the 35 year old believes, gives him the edge.

“I’m leaving blood, sweat and tears on Saturday to win this,” Ugas told Ring. “Something that pushes me every day is fighting for my people of Cuba. That motivates me day in and day out. I know that I’m fighting for something much bigger than myself, and it’s something I never take for granted. Errol Spence is fighting for Errol Spence. I’m fighting for a nation. Beating Pacquiao was a life-changing moment, and I have another champion in front of me to beat. I will shock the world again because I’m an experienced fighter that has history to back me up.”

Passionate words indeed from Ugas. But can he beat Spence? Ugas knows it will be tough, perhaps a war of a fight. Spence is the favourite yet people have asked the question, is he the same fighter he was prior to that nasty 2019 car crash? Spence, 27-0(21) and three years the younger man, believes he is faster than Ugas, with better all-round skills. Maybe he is, and Spence will enjoy fighting before his home crowd in Texas on Saturday. But we have seen Spence in action just once since the smash – this a wide decision win over Danny Garcia, itself 16 long months ago – and Spence underwent eye surgery after that fight (this seeing Ugas take his place in the Pacquiao fight).

If Spence has lost a step or two, if he is not the same fighter we saw beating the likes of Kell Brook and common opponent Shawn Porter, maybe Ugas will show us all this is his time. It’s a fascinating fight and a distance fight looks quite likely. We could get a chess match type bout, or maybe an action fight. The winner will leave the ring with three world titles. The stakes are high and for the loser it could be some task regaining momentum.

Pick: Spence wins a close one on the cards, perhaps via controversial decision.