Dillian Whyte to join Tyson Fury, Arum & Warren for press conference on Thursday

Dillian Whyte will be taking part in a zoom press conference this Thursday along with WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, and promoters Bob Arum and Frank Warren.

Whyte (28-2, 19 KOs) choosing to take part in the press conference is excellent news, as he’s decided to take part in promoting his April 23rd fight with Fury at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

Dillian didn’t take part in the kickoff press conference, and there was speculation that he would skip the final press conference as well. Whether the Fury-Whyte promotion can make up for the lost time is the magic question.

Now having Dillian take part in the marketing of the fight until now could hurt the event because there haven’t been a lot of discussions about the fight until now.

The press conference starts at 1:00 p.m. ET. Fury vs. Whyte will be shown on BT Sport Box Office in the UK, and ESPN+ PPV in the United States.

Hearn unsure if Fury vs. Whyte will happen

“The whole build-up has been quite weird, really,” said Eddie Hearn to iFL TV on the Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte promotion. “God knows what’s going to happen next week. If the fight is even [going to happen], I don’t know.

“I’m sure there’s going to be plenty of ups and downs over the next eleven days,” said Hearn about the Fury-Whyte fight. “I’m not really invited but if Dillian needs me anywhere, I’ll, of course, I’ll help him out wherever I’m needed to be.

“I think Bob Arum said he’d give me a seat, which is really kind of him, but we’ll see. We’ll talk to Dillian and we’ll see. I think it’s a very tough fight.

“On paper right now, Tyson Fury is the best heavyweight in the world, but Dillian Whyte can beat anybody on his day. Sometimes when you look at a fight and you say, ‘How can they win?’ He can knock Tyson Fury out.

“Dillian Whyte has the power one-punch power, and he’s a fantastic body puncher as well to knock someone out,” said Hearn. “Any heavyweight in the division, he has the power to knock them out.

“So if Tyson gets sloppy and starts trading up, Dillian has a great chance in this fight. Tyson is the favorite, he’s got a great boxing mind, he’s very awkward.

“But sometimes you look at a fight and say, ‘I can’t see a way.’ I can see a way [for Whyte to upset Fury], and I can visualize the knockout.

“But it’s going to be a very tough fight, but this is his chance, this is Dillian’s chance. He’ll have put the work in and I’m sure he’ll be ready.

Eddie criticizes Fury-Whyte undercard

“It’s easy for me to start trolling people,” said Hearn when asked about his thoughts on the Fury vs. Whyte undercard. “You’ve seen the response from people about the undercard.

“We’ve always spent a lot more money than we should on an undercard because I don’t want to get the kind of stick that this undercard has got.

“I understand, they just don’t want to spend the money,” said Hearn about Fury’s promoters. “They’re saving the money, but fans realize they feel short-changed.

“We always look at these nights as an opportunity to give our best talent the platform. So if you look at the last AJ card in the UK, which was Usyk, you had Lawrence Okolie defending his [WBO cruiserweight] world title, Callum Smith returned for his first fight at 175, Florian Marku boxed, and Campbell Hatton as on the card,” said Hearn.