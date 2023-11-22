David Benavidez vs Demetrius Andrade Fight Predictions: Benavidez Big Favorite!

There’s a big fight coming up, so that means the folks at Ring Magazine have got busy putting together a list of fight picks, given by various experts from around the boxing world. This Saturday, it’s David Benavidez Vs. Demetrius Andrade at 168 pounds, with both men entering the ring at The Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas with a spotless, unbeaten record.

Benavidez, 27-0(23) is the puncher of the two, although he can box also. Andrade, 32-0(19) is the boxer of the two, but he can also punch with authority. In terms of age, Benavidez is quite a bit younger, this at age 26 to Andrade’s 35.

So who wins the fight and how?

Of the 20 experts asked for a fight pick by Ringtv.com, only two pick Andrade, while of the 18 who go for Benavidez to win, seven are picking him to win via stoppage. The two experts who are picking skilled southpaw Andrade to get the win, are former three-weight champion Duke McKenzie, and former bantamweight champ Wayne McCullough. McKenzie likes “Boo Boo” by split decision victory, McCullough feels Andrade will win via unanimous decision.

The seven experts who feel “The Mexican Monster” will end the night early, are Diego Morilla, who says Benavidez by 10th round TKO, Marc Ramsey, who says Benavidez TKO 10 also, Camille Estephan, TKO late, Tom Gray, Benavidez TKO 11, Joe Rotonda, TKO, Rudy Hernandez, TKO, and Raul Marquez, TKO 10.

So, all 20 experts do seem to feel we will get a long fight rather a short and sweet affair, maybe one that goes into the championship rounds. Both fighters do appear to be supremely confident going into Saturday night’s fight, and the bookmakers have the odds close, with William Hill having Benavidez listed at -350, with Andrade listed at +250.

We could get a great and memorable fight on Saturday, and maybe it will be a close fight. But the pick here is Benavidez via decision. I don’t see a KO or stoppage either way, but how about YOU?