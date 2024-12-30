Dave Allen Says Johnny Fisher’s Team Have Reached Out For Rematch

It was one of the wildest, most fun heavyweight slugfests of the year, a fight that really was as close to a bar room brawl as could be imagined between two pro boxers. It was also one of the most controversial decisions of the year – Johnny Fisher WS10 Dave Allen. The fight took place on the Oleksandr Usyk-Tyson Fury II card, and Allen shocked everyone with his great performance, with the older man, who is friends with Fisher, scoring a knockdown and then appearing to boss the second half of the fight.

A rematch would have been most welcome even if Allen had been awarded the victory almost everyone felt he deserved, but the controversial nature of the scores made a rematch seem a must. Now, Allen says in speaking with Sky Sports, Fisher and his team have reached out, with an immediate rematch likely for 2025. And this time, Allen says, he will end any and all doubt about who the better fighter is by knocking “The Romford Bull” out.

“They’ve already reached out to me about a rematch,” Allen said. “I think I’ll headline a show in the UK next year from what I’ve been told, whether that will actually happen, things are always changing in this game. It [the rematch] looks like the most possible next fight for me but other people have also offered me other things. But the Fisher fight is the favourite for me. It’s a fight I’m open to happening. It’s the one on my wish list, but you never know what could happen.”

Allen, who at age 32 revived his career with his gutsy and determined showing, says he thinks a rematch with Fisher, 13-0(11) could sell out The O2 in London, and he insists that, as tough as Fisher is and was in the December battle, he was “one shot away” from getting the stoppage. This time, the stoppage win will come, says Allen, 23-7-2(18).

“I’m definitely stopping him, one million percent.”

We fans who so enjoyed the first fight have been calling for the sequel ever since. As Allen says, nothing is certain in the sport of boxing, but this rematch is one that really does seem like an absolute must.

Does Allen get the KO this time?