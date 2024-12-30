Ioka vs. Martinez: New Year’s Eve Rematch Falls Apart Due to Illness

Kazuto Ioka’s New Year’s Eve rematch with Fernando Martinez in Tokyo has been canceled. Ioka’s Shisei gym announced on Monday that Martinez, Argentina’s WBA super flyweight champion, came down with influenza, dashing hopes of a thrilling showdown just days before the event.

Photo: Naoko Fukuda

Martinez had already canceled a public training session last Thursday, and he couldn’t make it to Sunday’s signing ceremony either—signs that things were not looking good.

This postponement stings even more because Martinez defeated Ioka by unanimous decision in their WBA-IBF unification clash back in July, proving he was at the top of his game. In fact, Martinez reportedly vacated his IBF crown after deciding to prioritize the rematch over a mandatory defense.

Hopefully, Ioka and Martinez will find a way to lace up their gloves and finish what they started once Martinez recovers.