Zuffa Boxing to Debut January 23 Event at UFC Apex

Zuffa has not formally revealed the fighters who will appear on the card. Several names have circulated as possible participants, including junior middleweight Callum Walsh, former junior welterweight titleholder Jose Valenzuela, and prospect Justin Viloria. No bouts have been confirmed.

The company is led by UFC president Dana White and TKO executive Nick Khan. Zuffa has stated it intends to operate outside the existing sanctioning body system and plans to rank its own fighters and award its own titles. White has said the promotion does not plan to work with the WBC, WBA, WBO, or IBF.

Zuffa has also begun lobbying efforts tied to federal boxing regulation. The company is seeking changes related to promoter disclosures and financial reporting. No legislative action has been announced.

The January 23 event will take place one day before an IBF lightweight title fight scheduled for January 24. That bout will feature champion Raymond Muratalla against challenger Andy Cruz on DAZN.

Rival promoters Eddie Hearn and Oscar De La Hoya have publicly criticized Zuffa’s decision to debut at the Apex and questioned the scale of the opening show.