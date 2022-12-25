Curmel Moton says Tank Davis beats Ryan Garcia “easy”

U.S. amateur star Curmel Moton predicts an “easy” victory for Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis against an unfocused Ryan Garcia this April after Tank’s tune-up bout against Hector Luis Garcia on January 7th in Washington, D.C.

Moton says Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs) lacks “defense” and “focus” for him to have a shot at defeating the unbeaten Tank Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) in their planned 136-lb catchweight bout on Showtime pay-per-view on April 15th.

Ryan Garcia getting dropped by the 34-year-old non-puncher Luke Campbell last year is one of the reasons why Monton doesn’t see Kingry beating Gervonta.

Moton says that if a big puncher like Tank hits Ryan with the same shot Campbell did in knocking him down, he’ll stop him.

The sad thing is that many boxing fans believe the Tank-Ryan fight will be competitive, and they’re unaware of how much of a mismatch the contest is.

Hopefully, those fans won’t lose interest in the sport after watching Tank destroy Ryan early in their fight in April.

Ryan’s promoters at Golden Boy have done a good job of making him look invincible with the way they’ve matched him as a pro, but he doesn’t have the experience to be fighting an elite-level fighter like Tank Davis at this point in his career.

“It was great. I got to l learn some of the stuff he’s doing. I worked with him right before the Isaac Cruz fight [in 2021]. A week before his fight and a week before my nationals last year. So I was definitely going into the nationals confident after I worked with him, and got to see stuff that he was doing. It was great,” said amateur star Curmel Moton to Fighthype about him sparring with Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis last year.

“He was giving me some good work and showing me some things. The power, he gave me a good body shot. He caught me with a good body shot one time, but it was good. He’s definitely got good boxing skills and good skills overall, and it was good work,” said Moton about Tank Davis.

“We didn’t talk that much, but he told me, ‘Good work. I’m good,” Moton said when asked if Gervonta gave him some advice after their sparring session.

“Tank got that easy. Yeah, easy,” Moton said about his April 15th fight against light welterweight contender Ryan Garcia. “I don’t think Ryan’s really focused, and to be in there with Tank, you’ve got to have good defense, and I don’t see that with Ryan.

“He got dropped that one time [by Luke Campbell] and by somebody that can’t punch like that. He’s not really a big puncher. If Tank had caught him with that shot, it probably would have been over.

“Tank got great boxing skills and good boxing IQ. It should be an easy fight for Tank.

“Yeah, Shakur [Stevenson] would give Shakur the best fight,” said Moton when asked who in the lightweight division gives Tank Davis the most problems. I think right now them are the two best.

“Devin is along there too, but I think he’s behind them. I think Shakur and Tank are at the top of the division. Shakur has high skills, one of the most skilled boxers out there.

“His body IQ is real high too. He’s got great defense, great range, great positioning, and he got a little pop too. Yeah, I’m not going to sleep on his power. I think that would be a good fight [Tank vs. Shakur].

“I think people underestimate his [Stevenson] power a little bit. We’ve seen him sleep a few people. He would have got the dude [Robson Conceicao] out in his last fight if he’d have thrown more combinations, but he definitely got pop,” Moton said about Shakur.