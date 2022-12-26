Oscar De La Hoya sporting 6-pack abs, fans think it’s fake

Former six-division world champion Oscar De La Hoya was showing off showing his new cut-up physique on social media, and many boxing fans are saying he’s either had abdominal implants and/or liposuction around his waist.

If De La Hoya did this without the assistance of implants lipo suction, then more power to him, but there are a lot of fans that believe it’s fake.

Many boxing fans in the comment section believe De La Hoya is juicing because he has a bodybuilder look in terms of vascularity to his midsection.

Given that De La Hoya is essentially 50 years old, you don’t see people that age with six-pack abs and the vascular look that he’s sporting for his midsection.

Earlier in De La Hoya’s career, his midsection looked as cut up as it is now, but his arms & his chest matched that look.

Right now, De La Hoya’s midsection doesn’t match his chest & arms, as they’re not well-defined like his abs. That’s why boxing fans on social media say that De La Hoya’s abs are fake because if they were real, his arms & chest would also be well-defined, and they’re not. You can see fat on them.

The 49-year-old De La Hoya hasn’t looked this carved up since 1995 when he was fighting the likes of Rafael Ruelas, John John Molina, Genaro Hernandez, and Jesse James Leija.

It’s unclear what the end goal is for De La Hoya to get into this physical shape. If he’s planning on going the Floyd Mayweather Jr route by making millions fighting Youtubers & MMA guys, there’s money to be made for Oscar doing that.

If De La Hoya is training for an ego boost to look as good as possible, it will take a lot of work for him to maintain this kind of condition if he’s doing it naturally without the aid of liposuction, fake abs, or drugs.

The big question is whether De La Hoya can make it through a training camp without suffering an injury that would stop him from making money doing exhibitions.

If De La Hoya chooses to do exhibitions, he can make a lot of money fighting these guys:

Conor McGregor

KSI

Logan Paul

Jake Paul

De La Hoya should probably stick with YouTubers because one of the MMA guys might have too much youth for him.