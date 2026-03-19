“The extra weight is a benefit to you,” Prograis said to the Daily Mail Boxing, remembering what Crawford told him.

Crawford’s point, as Prograis explained it, was based on experience moving through divisions. He said Crawford told him he only felt vulnerable when he was the smaller man earlier in his career, and that at higher weights he had taken shots without issue. That idea matched what Prograis believes about his own situation.

Prograis said he has felt the effects of staying at 140 longer than he should have, adding that the cut left him weaker. He expects to be closer to his natural size for this fight, which he believes will help him hold up better on the night.

Prograis accepted the 150 limit without adding conditions, saying his focus was on securing the fight rather than adjusting the terms. His confidence in the matchup, combined with the advice he said he received from Crawford, left him comfortable with the weight.

The fight is scheduled for April 11 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with Prograis moving up from the division where he previously held titles at 140 to face Benn at a 150-lb catchweight. It’s more weight and less work for Regis in draining down the week of the fight. He also has the better pedigree in this fight, having won two world titles, and for a while was considered the top fighter at light welterweight.