Trainer Brian “BoMac” McIntyre was quick to praise Lester Martinez after his win, but the performance itself didn’t carry the same impact. McIntyre saw control and discipline. Viewers watching at home didn’t feel the same energy.
“He got the will to win. You seen it,” Coach BoMac said to Fight Hub TV
The reaction online leaned the other way.
Lester handled Immanuwel Aleem clearly on the cards, but much of the discussion focused on how little he threw. Compared to his draw with Christian Mbilli, this version looked like it was working in a lower gear. The combinations weren’t there, and the activity dipped as the rounds went on.
The pattern became easy to read. Lester would land a single shot, reset, and wait. He wasn’t building on his work or forcing exchanges. By the middle rounds, the pace slowed, and the fight settled into long stretches with limited action.
Some viewers pointed to a drop in explosiveness. The snap on his punches didn’t look the same, and the willingness to follow up wasn’t there. It added up to a controlled win, but not one that separated him on performance.
Mbilli put a lot on Lester in that fight. He was getting hit often and had to deal with a high pace the whole way. It felt like one of those nights that can take something out of a fighter, and he didn’t look the same here.
None of that changes the result. Lester stayed composed, managed the distance, and picked up rounds without much resistance. Aleem didn’t push him into a higher pace, which allowed Lester to fight at his own speed.
McIntyre leaned on the mindset and the win itself. Others focused on output and energy.
“We still got to work on some [expletive],” McIntyre said.
The win was clear, but he’ll need to show more next time if he wants to move forward against better opposition.
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Last Updated on 2026/03/22 at 5:29 PM