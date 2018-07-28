RESULTS: Conor Benn wins wide ten-round UD over Cedrick Peynaud

On tonight’s O2 bill unbeaten welterweight prospect Conor Benn scored an exciting and wide ten-round unanimous decision win over Cedrick Peynaud. In a rematch of their December 2017 war, Benn boxed his first ten-rounder and he showed an ability to pace himself at least a little better.





Benn scored three knockdowns (only two were legit) on his way to a win via scores of 98-91, 98-91 and 98-90 and he is now 13-0(9). Frenchman Peynaud really gave it his all yet he was unable to deck Benn the way he did in their first fight, which was scheduled for just six-rounds, and there could be no arguments over the decision tonight.

Staring out fast and surprising Benn by boxing in the southpaw stance, the 32 year old stung the 21 year old with some sharp shots to the head. Another thriller was shaping up and it seemed for a time as though Benn’s less than airtight defence might cause him some serious problems.

The pace was fast and both men slung out plenty of leather. Benn was credited with a knockdown in round-two, yet replays showed how Peynaud merely most his balance. Benn was boxing well in the middle rounds, taking his time as he said before the fight he would do. A hurtful body shot sent the older man down in round-seven and Peynaud did well to get back up.

Benn was pretty much in charge now, although Peynaud never stopped looking for a KO finish. Benn dropped his man again in round-nine, his right hand to the head doing the damage this time. The two men battled it out in the final round and the crowd enjoyed a good scrap.





Benn, still a work in progress, as his famous father readily acknowledges, picked up his first pro title tonight, the vacant WBA Continental belt. One of the most exciting young fighters in the UK today, Benn will continue to entertain as he continues his journey to what he hopes will be a world title win.

It’s unclear where Peynaud goes from here.