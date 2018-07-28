RESULTS: Dereck Chisora KO’s Carlos Takam in classic heavyweight slugfest!





Tonight at The O2 in London heavyweights Dereck Chisora and Carlos Takam gave us a simply sensational slugfest that has to be ranked as a candidate for Fight of The Year. In the end, after a brutal battle, Chisora won by KO in round-eight. These two men gave their all and the action was very special as a result.

Now 29-8(21) Chisora needed a win to keep himself relevant and he sure got it. A big right hand decked Takam in the eighth and then, after rising bravely, Takam was put out with another smashing right hand to the head. Time was 1:01. Takam, who was ahead before the stoppage, also covered himself in glory and he is now 35-5-1(27).

From bell-one, these two men – so evenly matched: the same height, around the same age, both possessing a solid chin, around equal power and both having a ton of experience – put it all on the line. Chisora spent plenty of time on the ropes, apparently stuck there, while the two juggernauts traded heavy blows.

Chisora targeted the body, and also the head, Takam favoured the head but also belted the body. It was thrilling stuff, with rounds-one and seven proving especially thrilling. In truth there was no dull round and all the way through it was anyone’s guess who would win. At times Chisora seemed close to being overwhelmed, yet he would always come roaring back.





Both men had to dig deep and show their toughness along with their sheer fighting heart and both veterans did so. Chisora, who later said he fights “for the fans,” wore a red cap with the words WAR written across the top in the lead-up to tonight’s bout, and a classic war is just what these two gutsy sluggers gave us tonight.

Where does Chisora go from here? Maybe into yet another big, big fight. After tonight’s bite-down effort, the Londoner sure deserves another massive payday. So too does the teak-tough campaigner from France.

No doubt, we have seen the best heavyweight fight of 2018…..so far.