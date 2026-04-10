Fury said the two heavyweights have stayed in contact privately, with Usyk expressing interest in running the fight back. He also pointed to his position as a draw in the division when explaining why the fight continues to be discussed. The tone of his response suggested less interest than before.

“We speak over on Instagram and on Messenger and stuff. He said, ‘we will do the third fight very soon’.” “Obviously – because I am the f**ing cash cow. They all want to fight ‘The Gypsy King,'” said Fury to The Ring.

Fury questioned whether a third fight would be judged any differently after losing two close decisions. He said he does not expect a different outcome on the scorecards and indicated that has influenced his thinking about pursuing the bout again.

“Are they going to give you the decision before we go in there?” said Fury. “I don’t think I’m gonna get any fair play, ever.”

He then made his position clear when discussing whether Usyk remains his priority.

“It is what it is, no hard feelings, but it’s not about Oleksandr anymore,” said Tyson. “Oleksandr has had his pay days, so f**k him.”

A fight with Anthony Joshua has continued to circulate as an alternative, with both fighters coming off losses to Usyk. Any plans depend on Fury getting through Makhmudov, who enters as the immediate opponent and a power threat.

Saturday’s result will decide whether those bigger fights move forward or stop before they start.