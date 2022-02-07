Conor Benn isn’t ready for Chris Eubank Jr. says Kalle Sauerland

Promoter Kalle Sauerland says Conor Benn isn’t ready to take on Chris Eubank Jr. in a catchweight right now at 154, but he believes the fight can happen in the future.

Kalle thinks a fight between the unbeaten welterweight Benn (20-0, 13 KOs) and #1 WBA middleweight contender Eubank Jr. is one that will generate a huge amount of interest when it happens.

Benn, 25, obviously spotted weakness in the 32-year-old Eubank Jr. after watching him struggle to defeat British domestic level fighter Liam Williams last Saturday night in Cardiff, Wales.

With the way Eubank Jr. is aging poorly, he’ll be completely over-the-hill if Kalle waits more than a year before pulling the trigger on the fight with Benn.

Eubank Jr. is nowhere near the level that he was at four years ago, and it’s likely that he’ll be finished as a fighter by 2024.

Like his famous dad Chris Eubank, whose career was over with by the time he was 32, Eubank Jr. looks like he’s nothing left. Yeah, he beat LiamWilliamslast Saturday, but only because he’s not a top-rated fighter.

“I fancy my chances at a catchweight,” said Conor Benn on Twitter about his opinion that he can beat Eubank Jr. after his performance against Liam Williams.

Kalle: Conor isn’t ready for Eubank Jr

“I saw Conor Benn already calling him out after the fight,” said Kalle Sauerland to iFL TV about Conor calling out Eubank Jr. following his win over Liam Williams.

“I said that six weeks ago. I put that out on Twitter and people were writing, ‘He’s off his rocker. He’s this, he’s that,'” said Kalle about him talking about a fight between Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn weeks ago.

“They think I’m off my rocker all the time,” Kalle continued. “I don’t know when I’m supposed to be sober. I don’t know when I’m supposed to work. In any case, I’m not off my rocker for saying that fight [Benn vs. Eubank Jr] is massive and it will happen one day.

“I said that six weeks ago and now Conor Benn is saying it, and I agree with Conor Benn. That’s a massive fight. I don’t think he’s [Benn] ready for it.

“I think Junior showed tonight that he’s a few giant steps ahead in terms of who he faced and beaten in his career so far. But hey, let’s build it. Let’s make that fight one day,” said Sauerland about his desire to match Benn against Eubank Jr.

There are a lot of boxing fans that believe Conor Benn will beat Eubank Jr. right now because he’s very beatable. Many boxing fans felt that Williams fought well enough to win six rounds against Eubank Jr. last Saturday.

The only reason he didn’t win is that he was dropped four times due to his weak chin and poor defensive skills.

“But they’re contracted to fight each other,” said Kalle when told that Eubank Jr. had the option to fight Gennady Golovkin or Ryota Murata next. “They say, ‘Fight Golovkin next.’ He’s under contract to fight a Japanese man called Murata.

“So how is he supposed to fight in April against Murata, then beat Murata. What is he supposed to do, fly over to the UK and fight Eubank Jr. in May at Wembley Stadium? No, it’s not going to happen, is it?

“Let’s be serious. He’s going to fight in the summer either if he’s fighting in April,” said Kalleabout Golovkin. “If he’s fighting in April. We still don’t know what’s happening,” said Kalle.

Eubank Jr. will need to wait for him to get a chance to fight the winner of the Golovkin vs. Murata fight. Even after that fight, Eubank Jr. may get bypassed for a title shot because Golovkin may choose to face Canelo Alvarez or Jaimie Munguia.