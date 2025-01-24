Conor Benn Faces Chris Eubank at Tottenham Stadium on April 26

Oh, great. Another “massive” domestic UK fight night that’s supposed to shake the boxing world but will probably just send hardcore US fans into a coma. Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn, April 26th at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, live on DAZN, is the main attraction. Well, if you’re British, anyway. For the rest of us, it’s just two guys fighting over who can live off their dad’s name the longest. Riveting stuff, right?

Eubank Jr., the master of “almost being elite,” takes on Benn, the brawler who’s better known for failing drug tests than for beating top opponents. Sure, the UK crowd will be hyped about this “grudge match” that’s been postponed since 2022. But let’s be honest, it’s nothing more than local bragging rights. There’s no title, no global stakes, and definitely no reason for US fans to care.

Carl Froch isn’t pulling punches when it comes to the rescheduled Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn fight. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Froch On Fighting, the former unified super middleweight champion shared his thoughts, backing Eubank Jr. to edge out Benn based on size, experience, and a track record at the world level.

“Chris Eubank Jr is probably gonna be too big for Conor Benn,” Froch said, pointing out Eubank’s history as a 168-pound fighter compared to Benn’s 147-pound frame. However, he flagged concerns about Eubank’s age and the rehydration clause, suggesting that Benn’s chances improve if the fight drags on.

Ultimately, Froch leaned toward Eubank Jr., citing his superior resume. “Eubank’s performed at a better level,” Froch said, highlighting wins over the likes of James DeGale and Arthur Abraham, as well as battles with George Groves and Billy Joe Saunders. By contrast, Froch dismissed Benn’s career achievements with one blunt statement: “He’s done nothing.”

So, there you have it—Froch is backing Eubank, but he’s not writing Benn off entirely. Whether this domestic scrap lives up to its billing remains to be seen, but Froch’s brutally honest take is bound to rile up fans on both sides of the debate. Who’s your pick?

And the undercard? A classic collection of all-British “showdowns” like Anthony Yarde vs. Lyndon Arthur (again, because that was such a thriller the first time), Liam Smith vs. Aaron McKenna, and Chris Billam-Smith vs. Brandon Glanton. Oh, and don’t forget Viddal Riley taking on Cheavon Clarke. Excited yet? Yeah, neither are we.

So, while British fans will chant and wave their flags like it’s the fight of the century, US fans will be looking elsewhere for real action. Keep your domestic drama, UK—we’ll stick to fights that actually matter.