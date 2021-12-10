Conor Benn – Chris Algieri Official DAZN Weigh In Results

Rising Welterweight star CONOR “THE DESTROYER” BENN (19-0 12KO’s) and former world champion CHRIS ALGIERI (25-3 9KO’s) tipped the scales today in Liverpool ahead of tomorrow’s highly anticipated crossroads fight at the M&S Bank Arena airing LIVE on DAZN.

Algieri took to the scales first coming in at a fit 146 lbs., while Benn weighed in at a ready 146.8 lbs. The WBA Welterweight Continental Title as well as a world championship opportunity are on the line when Benn, the young bull, finally squares off with the experienced veteran matador, Chris Algieri, tomorrow in England.

The main card begins on DAZN at 1PM ET and the Benn-Algieri main event will walk to the ring at approximately at 5PM ET.

Benn-Algieri is promoted by Matchroom in association with Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing.

‘The Destroyer’ (19-0, 12 KOs) maintained his perfect record with a shutout points win over Mexico’s Adrian Granados on the Lara vs. Warrington 2 bill in September after he was given a deafening welcome by over 20,000 Leeds fans, and the Essex native is looking to end a huge year in style as he pushes towards more titles.

New York’s Algieri (25-3, 9 KOs), a former WBO Super-Lightweight World Champion, represents a big step-up in class for 25-year-old Benn having shared the ring with some of the biggest names in the sport including modern legend Manny Pacquiao, former unified Super-Lightweight ruler Amir Khan and unified Welterweight World Champion Errol Spence Jr.

“To headline in a city like Liverpool you need to be in the ring against a world class operator,” said Benn. “Chris has done it all, a former World Champion and exactly the opponent I need to gain experience from.

“We expect Algieri to bring his best, but I want him deep in the trenches with me, I want to use this opportunity to display my skills and ability against a quality fighter to prepare me and take another step closer to a World Title. A former World Champ vs. a very, very hungry contender, I can’t wait for December 11.”

“This has a big fight feel to it and I’m thrilled to be back on this type of stage,” said Algieri. “The UK has brilliant fans and I’m looking forward to performing in front of those legendary crowds.

“December 11 with be a masterclass with me utilising my deep bag of skills and experience. Benn is hungry and tough but this is a huge step up in class for him. I’m coming to show that it’s not his time yet. I still got the goods and the world will see it once again come fight night.”

“Chris Algieri represents Conor Benn’s toughest test yet”, said Ed Breeze, EVP Rights at DAZN. ‘We believe Conor will be a superstar of the sport and we are incredibly excited to see him finish his breakout year in style, live and exclusive worldwide on DAZN.”

‘The Destroyer’ (19-0, 12 KOs), who has made incredible improvements under Tony Sims, is one of the hottest talents in world boxing following an impressive run of standout wins that have skyrocketed him into World Title contention in the ultra-competitive 147lbs division.

The 25-year-old Essex native sent out a brutal warning to his Welterweight rivals by wiping out Samuel Vargas inside the opening round at the Copper Box Arena in April, living up to his nickname as he took just 1 minute and 20 seconds to viciously halt the durable Colombian.

Benn was left frustrated by the tactics employed by Adrian Granados after widely outpointing the Mexican-American in their rescheduled clash in Leeds but the rising star is expecting a much tougher assignment against the USA’s former WBO Super-Lightweight ruler Algieri (25-3, 9 KOs) this weekend.

“The Formella and Vargas fights were great experiences for me because they showed me that I’m a fighter,” said Benn. “You hear people say that they fight for the crowd and need a crowd. You don’t need the crowd there. It could be Donald Duck and Mickey Mouse sitting ringside for all I care. I’m not paying attention to who’s there, it’s me and my opponent and I’m going in there to iron him out. That’s my job. That’s my objective; and I’ll get it done.

“Granados gave it all the talk and we thought he was going to come to fight. He didn’t come to fight; he didn’t even come to win. He said that he had to knock Britain’s ‘golden boy’ out to win but he got on his bike. I might as well have been in there with a journeyman because that was the way he was carrying on. He was very negative; he never threw any meaningful shots and he never engaged. I wasn’t able to capitalise on anything. There’s only so much you can do against someone who comes in not to win.

“My preparation for Algieri has been great. Every camp we build and build. We grow and develop. I plan on displaying my boxing brain come December 11. Every camp I have I don’t think I could push my body any more, but I manage to. You’ve got to push your body to the max. Before you know it, you’re reaching new PB’s. That’s standard for every single camp. You always keep learning. I’m a student of the game and school is never out. I’m always working on something.

“I’m ranked in the top 5 with the WBC and the top 10 with the WBA and IBF. That doesn’t satisfy me. I want to be number one. Second to none as my dad would say. I believe there’s a lot left for me to prove, not to anyone else, but to myself. When I first turned pro, everyone thought I was Southern Area level at best, then it was British and best and then European. I’m knocking on the door for a World Title and I believe in 2022 is going to be my year to take on some of these World Champions. I continue to prove myself every single time whoever they put in front of me.

“It’s going to be a Christmas special. It’s a Christmas cracker, that’s what it is. You’ll always get criticised for who you fight. People are saying Algieri is old. He’s 37 and he looks after himself, but I’m preparing for a prime Chris Algieri and I believe he is going to bring absolutely everything. He’s a former World Champion. We’re testing the waters in my career. We need these fights to test the waters and see where I’m at. I believe I’m world level, and I should beat people like Chris Algieri with ease. I’m very confident in my ability and everything we have been working on. I’ve just got to go in there and leave my stamp. The minute I smell a bit of blood, I’m on him like a rash.”

Benn vs. Algieri tops a huge night of boxing in Liverpool, Irish sensation Katie Taylor (19-0, 6 KOs) defends her WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO and Ring Magazine Lightweight crowns against WBA Mandatory Challenger Firuza Sharipova (14-1, 8 KOs), ‘The Welsh Wizard’ Joe Cordina (13-0, 8 KOs) continues his push for Super-Featherweight World Title action in 2022 when he meets Belgium’s Miko Khatchatryan (13-0 7 KOs), former European, British and Commonwealth Super-Lightweight Champion Robbie Davies Jr (21-3, 14 KOs) takes on Henry ‘Hank’ Lundy (31-9-1, 14 KOs) for the vacant WBA Continental Title, undefeated Belfast Middleweight talent Caoimhin Agyarko (9-0, 6 KOs) makes his Matchroom debut against Noe Larios Jr (14-0, 6 KOs) for the vacant WBA International Title, former Team GB star Calum French makes his professional debut at Super-Lightweight, Tokyo Olympian Peter McGrail (1-0) steps though the ropes for the second time as a pro against Engel Gomez (8-3-1, 4 KOs) over six rounds and is joined on the bill by his debutant brother Joe McGrail who fights over four rounds at Super-Bantamweight, Chatteris Featherweight Jordan Gill (26-1, 7 KOs) returns, while former professional footballer Paddy Lacey (1-0) has his third pro fight.

Limited remaining tickets priced £40, £60, £80, £100 and £300 are available to purchase via StubHub.