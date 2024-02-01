Conor Benn Calls Out Devin Haney: “You Think It's Going To Be An Easy Touch.....?”

British welterweight contender Conor Benn has again called for a “massive fight,” ideally one to take place in the UK. Though Benn, 22-0(14) is still battling to clear his name after those two failed drugs tests – the BBB of C having appealed against the March 2023 decision from the Anti-Doping Panel to allow Benn to resume fighting – the unbeaten fighter has boxed once since his tests.

Benn defeated Rodolfo Orozco in Florida in September (Orozco ironically failing a drugs test of his own), and on Saturday, in Las Vegas, Benn will face the unbeaten but little-known Peter Dobson of The Bronx, currently 16-0(9).

But Benn is calling for a much bigger fight in April or May, and Devin Haney is one of the elite fighters Benn has called out.

“Any welterweight is not a concern for me,” Benn said as quoted by BBC Sport. “Any top American fighter – anyone – no problem. If he [Devin Haney] wants to come to England and up to 147 pounds, no problem. Think it’s going to be an easy touch? Come over. It’s not a problem to me. Let’s fight. We could have it in America, in England, in a phone box, anywhere.”

First up, Benn has to take care of business against Dobson, who looks to be a big guy. Dobson has not faced any overly obvious standout names in compiling his 16 straight wins, and he has been inactive, with the 33 year old not having fought since June of 2022. Benn is heavily favoured to get the win, but who knows if the 27 year old will get the KO?

And will any of the big names Benn has called out – Boots Ennis, Vergil Ortiz Jr, Kell Brook and Chris Eubank Jr having also appeared on Benn’s hit-list – take him up on his offer? Haney seems unlikely to take the fight, what with the former lightweight champ having only recently moved up to the 140 pound division. Boots and/or Ortiz Jr would for sure make great dance partners for Benn, but would either guy want to come to the UK?

In the meantime, Benn is going to look awfully silly if Dobson does what he says he will and defeats him on Saturday night. We have seen what can happen to any fighter who is guilty of looking too far ahead.