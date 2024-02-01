Daniel Dubois Vs. Ryad Merhy Ordered For The Vacant European Heavyweight Title

Daniel Dubois wants big fights and, after his impressive stoppage win over Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller, Dubois might be on the verge of getting one. However, a possible fight that perhaps nobody saw coming has materialised. As per a message on X by Michael Benson, Dubois and Ryad Merhy have been ordered to to fight for the vacant European heavyweight title, this by the EBU.

The two fighters now have until February 13th to reach a deal, with the fight to then go to purse bids if no deal has been reached in time.

“The EBU have now officially ordered Daniel Dubois vs. Ryad Merhy for the vacant European heavyweight title. Purse bids Feb 13th,” Benson’s post reads.

Will Dubois look to go this route, or will he decline the fight? Again, this might not be a fight, a match up, that many saw coming. But who wins if Dubois, 20-2(19) and Merhy, 32-2(26) do fight?

Merhy, from Belgium, is coming off a points win over Tony Yoka, who he decisioned in December, this the month Dubois stopped Miller. Stopped just once himself, this by Arsen Goulamirian down at cruiserweight, Merhy held the WBA cruiserweight title from 2021 to 2022, with the 31 year old beating Zhaoxin Zhang via eighth round stoppage to win the belt in July of 2021. Merhy is a good fighter but is he big enough for the heavyweights at 5’11” and around 220 pounds, Dubois included?

The two men do have a recent common opponent in Kevin Lerena, who won a decision over Merhy and was stopped by Dubois (this after scoring three knockdowns in a pretty odd fight). Who knows, it could be a good, exciting fight if and when Dubois and Merhy hook up. As we know too well, anything can happen when the heavyweights get in there, and we all know “Dynamite” Dubois can bang. If this fight does happen, 26 year old Dubois will likely enter the ring as a big favourite to win.

Let’s see if both men want the fight, and who wins the purse bid should it come to that.