Coach Rozier: Tank’s power will be decisive against Shakur

Coach Andre Rozier is picking Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis to defeat Shakur Stevenson in a unification fight at lightweight if the two fighters meet up. Rozier feels that Tank’s punching power will put him in a position to end a fight with WBC lightweight champion Shakur (22-0, 10 KOs) if he connects.

Can Shakur Overcome Injury?

Shakur’s situation at 135 is still kind of murky because he’s been suffering hand problems since he moved up to the division in 2023. He just had hand surgery on his right, and he’s got a tough fight coming up next month against Floyd Schofield on February 22nd in Riyadh.

Shakur revealed his hitlist for 2025 this week, saying he wants Schofield, Vasily Lomachenko, and Tank David. If he can get Loma and Tank in the ring this year, that would be a big deal for him. He might not get past Kid Austin Schofield, and that would permanently ruin his dreams of fighting Tank.

“This is puncher vs. boxer at its best. If Tank allows Shakur to get ahead too far, then he might not be able to catch up to him,” said coach Andre Rozier to Fighthype about how a fight between Shakur Stevenson and Gervonta Davis would play out. “If Tank gets in there and Shakur makes a mistake, it only takes one of the lights to be out. I want to see it, and I’m looking forward to it. It’s another 50-50, but I’m Tank all the way. Shakur is a talented fighter. I like people who get people in trouble and knock them out,” said Rozier about Tank. “So, I’m always riding with Tank. It’ll be a spectacular bout.”

Tank (30-0, 28 KOs) is defending his WBA lightweight title against Lamont Roach on March 1st at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. If Tank wins, he’ll have pressure on him to fight Shakur next, and it’s going to be hard for him to say no.