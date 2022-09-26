Chris Eubank Jr says Conor Benn will “crumble under the pressure”

Chris Eubank Jr says Conor Benn will mentally crumble on October 8th when the two meet for their 157-lb catchweight fight on DAZN pay-per-view at the O2 Arena in London, England.

Eubank Jr. (32-2, 23 KOs) feels that the young 25-year-old Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) is wound too tight and doesn’t know how to chill the way he can.

Chris thinks that Benn will come unstuck because he’s too uptight and lets everything get to him. Benn frequently looks agitated during interviews, and he looks angry during fights when things aren’t going his way.

Benn and Eubank Jr. will be headlining next month on October 8th on DAZN PPV in a fight that has created a lot of interest from boxing fans. Besides the 157-lb catchweight, there’s a rehydration clause that goes along with it. Both fighters can’t gain more than 10 lbs overnight after weighing in.

“He doesn’t know how to lose yet. If he’s anything like his old man, he’ll go out on his shield, which makes him dangerous,” said Chris Eubank Jr to Matchroom Boxing, talking about the 25-year-old Conor Benn.

“I’m all about risks. Risks give me goosebumps. Risks make life exciting,” said Conor Benn. “By the end of my career, I’ve taken every risk there. Me and my dad are on a mission.”

“Conor is completely different from me,” said Nigel Benn. “It’s just the same. He can’t dress good. When I look at me at my peak, Conor is already there. There’s no comparison.

“Watson was massive. Eubank was massive. I was the smallest of them all, but I packed a much harder punch. Conor is exactly the same. We’re small, but we’re compact, mate, and we can deliver a punch if we have to.”

“Conor is different. He’s up for it, and I’m up for it,” said Eubank Jr. “We can both talk. Well, I can talk. Conor can react.

“I work on my strenghes and what I can do. I don’t worry about what he can do. I worry about what I can do,” said Benn.

“I was about to say less angry,” said Conor when asked if he sees a difference between him and Nigel. “Mate, I could care less about anything. When you look at who was trending in the UK. It wasn’t Eubank. It was Benn. So that says enough as it is.

“Ego is kind of a negative. It’s kind of like unwarranted,” said Eubank Jr. “If someone has an ego, it’s like they think they’re something that they’re not and they shouldn’t be that way.

“I don’t think I’m like that. If I was talking the talk and not walking the walk, that to me is ego. But I walk the walk.

“That’s why fights for his career don’t get made. That’s why he’s so difficult to work with,” said Benn about Eubank Jr. “His whole career is underachieved. Fights not getting done, and that’s probably because of his ego.

“This fight, if I said no and my ego got in the way. ‘I want my name first. Oh no, I want to ringwalk second. I want the home corner.’ The fight wouldn’t have got made,” said Benn.

“I think Conor has the ego. He sent me a contract saying, ‘I want to fight you.’ That’s ego,” said Eubank Jr. “I felt disrespected when I saw that contract. ‘Hold it a second. This guy wants to fight me? Where’s the respect?

“This guy should be fearing me, not thinking he can beat me. We’re going to have to take him down. It’s my job to go out there and teach this kid a lesson, and let him know who’s boss. Let’s him know who the Eubanks are.

“I’m very chilled, and that’s where Conor is going to come unstuck in this fight. He’s not a chilled guy. He doesn’t know how to relax. He doesn’t know how to not let things emotionally affect him.

“I don’t waste any energy, nothing. I don’t waste time, and I don’t waste energy. When I got that contract, I was flabbergasted.

He was not only telling me he wanted to fight me but telling me it’s Benn-Eubank and he’s going to walk in second, and I’m going to wait for him in the ring.

“The balls on this guy. The balls on Eddie. There are many things in the contract that were not correct. I don’t need this fight. So I’m going to give you what you want in fighting me, then I’m going to take what I want.

“I’m not a ‘Yes man.’ Eddie likes yes men. Unless I’ve missed something completely, and he’s a completely different guy than what I think he is. I think the occasion is going to get the better of him.

“He’s going to crumble under the pressure,” said Eubank Jr.