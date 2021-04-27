Chris Eubank Jr is targeting Golovkin after Marcus Morrison fight

Chris Eubank Jr is hoping to use a victory over Marcus Morrison this Saturday night as a catalyst to get him a title shot against IBF middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin before the end of the year.

#1 WBA Eubank Jr (29-2, 22 KOs) is fighting Morrison (23-3, 16 KOs) in a 10 round fight this Saturday, May 1st, on the undercard of the Dereck Chisora vs. Joseph Parker card on DAZN and Sky Sports Box Office at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England.

Although Eubank Jr isn’t ranked in the top 15 with the International Boxing Federation, he’s still hoping Golovkin (41-1-1, 36 KOs) will give him a title shot as a voluntary challenger.

It doesn’t seem likely, though, because the 39-year-old Golovkin is supposed to be sitting and waiting until he faces WBA champion Ryota Murata on December 31st in a unification fight at the end of the year in Japan.

Golovkin has three fights left with his contract with DAZN, and he’ll likely retire at the end of it unless they offer him crazy money.

Considering the less spectacular fights, Golovkin has given DAZN in his first three bouts with them; it’s not likely they’ll want to sign him again and have more dull fights.

“I have the perfect style to stop Gennadiy Golovkin even though it’s never been done before,” said Eubank Jr said to Sky Sports. “That’s a fight that needs to happen this year; it has to happen.

“The fans have been asking for the fight for years; it slipped through my fingers,” said Eubank Jr about a match between him and Golovkin.

In 2016, Eubank Jr was supposed to fight Golovkin, but he was slow in signing for the fight.

Some boxing fans believe that Eubank Jr lost his pen when it came to signing the contract for the fight with GGG. So instead of Eubank Jr fighting Golovkin and making millions, Kell Brook swiftly moved in and took the fight out from under his nose.

Unfortunately, Brook, taking the match with Golovkin, ultimately stunted his career due to him suffering a bad eye injury.

Maybe it was a cruel fate that kept Eubank Jr from getting the GGG fight, but in the fullness of time, it was a good thing he didn’t sign.

“We can make the fight at the end of the year,” said Eubank Jr about a bout with Golovkin.

“My main focus is just fighting him and getting that world title.”

Golovkin has three fights left, and we already know that he plans on saving two of them for the Ryota Murata and Canelo Alvarez match.

Golovkin is probably saving the third fight for Canelo to hope that the Mexican star will agree to fight him twice in his last three matches.

If not, Golovkin will likely take a soft opponent like he’s been doing since he signed with DAZN.

In Golovkin’s three fights with DAZN, he’s fought Steve Rolls, Sergiy Derevyanchenko, and Kamil Szeremeta.

“Canelo is a great fighter; it’s a huge fight, but at super-middleweight. He’s the only guy I would move up to fight – if I were given the opportunity, of course, I would take it,” said Eubank r.