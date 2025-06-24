Turki Alalshikh Confirms Canelo’s February Fight: Hamzah Sheeraz or Chris Eubank Jr. Named as Opponents

Turki Alalshikh revealed that Canelo Alvarez will fight Hamzah Sheeraz or Chris Eubank Jr. in February. It could come down to which of the two comes through their next fight with a victory. Sheeraz (21-0-1, 17 KOs) is fighting Edgar Berlanga on July 12th in Queens, New York. Turki says Eubank Jr. will fight Conor Benn in late September or early October in a rematch.

Sheeraz or Eubank Jr. Next

U.S fans would prefer that Canelo fight someone better than Eubank Jr. or Sheeraz, because the two aren’t world-championship-level fighters. A better option for Canelo if he doesn’t want to fight David Benavidez would be one of these fighters:

– Diego Pacheco

– Christian Mbilli

– Jose Armando Resendiz

– Osleys Iglesias

For Turki to choose Eubank Jr. or Sheeraz, his focus is on the UK audiences, wanting to create interest for them at the expense of American fans. They don’t view either of these two British fighters as talented.

“Then we have the second fight in February for Canelo. It’s a main fight. It’s going to be against one of the two options, Sheeraz or Eubank,” said Turki Alalshikh to Ring Magazine about Canelo Alvarez’s fight after his clash against Terence Crawford in September.

“Sheeraz has a big fight coming up on July 12th at Louis Armstrong Stadium in New York City,” said Rick Reeno.

“I will be there. It is in New York, and it’ll be crazy. It’s an amazing card,” said Turki.

“Eubank, you have a two-fight deal. When can we expect to see a rematch?” said Mike Coppinger about a rematch between Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn.

“In the last week of September or the first week of October,” said Turki. “It’s sure. We are talking now with Tottenham Stadium [in London]. If it is not free, we will go to Wembley.”

“It’s going to be really hard to top that first fight [Eubank Jr. vs. Benn],” said Coppinger. “That first fight was a classic.

“Yeah,” said Turki. “Everything about it was amazing.”