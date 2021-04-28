Chris Arreola And His Mount Rushmore Of Mexican Greats

Mexican-American heavyweight warrior Chris Arreola has given us his Mount Rushmore of Mexican greats. Picking four Mexican legends to sit atop the cliff, Arreola gave Fox Sports a fine list of four. Indeed, this is probably one list of this kind you will not find too much to argue about. Possibly.

1 – Julio Cesar Chavez.

“The greatest Mexican legend. He was losing every round against Meldrick Taylor and one punch turned him into the greatest Mexican idol.”

2 – Salvador Sánchez.

“He fought with a smile. I love how happy he was to be in the ring with someone.”

3 – Oscar De La Hoya.

“I know not everyone will agree with me, but De La Hoya fought like a Mexican, being Mexican-American. He was a devastating pretty boy.”

4 – Canelo Alvarez.

“Right now he’s the best and nobody can compete with him. Mayweather caught him at the right time.”

So do you agree with Arreola”s Mount Rushmore? Maybe there is a hero or two of yours that are not in Arreola’s list (for me, Marco Antonio Barrera definitely goes in), but definitely a very solid list from “The Nightmare.”

Will any Mexican fighter ever take over from Chavez as THE greatest Mexican warrior ever? It sure seems doubtful.

Now, can Arreola give us one last great fight himself when he rumbles with Andy Ruiz on Saturday night?