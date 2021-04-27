Floyd Mayweather Jr vs. Logan Paul announced for June 6th on pay-per-view

Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul exhibition match has just been announced by Fanmio for June 6th on Showtime pay-per-view for $49.99 from the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

Mayweather is taking on the weaker of the two Paul brothers in choosing to face cruiserweight Logan Paul, who showed very little ability to box in his one fight as a pro against fellow YouTuber KSI in 2019.

Logan gassed out after one round, and was breathing so hard he looked like he was in need of oxygen between rounds. It’s unclear why Mayweather picked Logan to fight rather than KSI. But obviously, this is all about Logan’s huge social media and YoutTube following.

Mayweather is fighting a guy that has more followers than Canelo Alvarez, so it won’t matter that he’s been largely forgotten in the last four years by boxing fans.

This is the match that the 44-year-old former six-division world champion Mayweather (50-0, 27 KOs) has been talking about since late 2020, and it’s finally here.

Mayweather and Logan were previously scheduled to fight an exhibition on February 20th, but it was postponed so that it could be staged in front of fans at a later date.

Although on paper, it’s an off-putting fight between the former superstar boxer Mayweather and the YouTuber Logan, you’d be surprised at how many boxing fans purchase it.

Mayweather-Paul is less dependent on true boxing fans because Logan’s huge YouTuber fanbase consisting of millions of loyal followers will gladly pay $50 to see their hero fight Mayweather.

Logan’s fans don’t care that he stands no chance. They just want to see him. You can argue that Logan could sell a night of him washing dishes and his fans would happily pay to see it.

Mayweather is kind of irrelevant here because he’s an old guy, who the young teenagers that follow Logan have never seen before. The last time Mayweather was in a real fight was back in 2015 against Manny Pacquiao.

With all the inactivity, Mayweather likely isn’t the huge draw that he used to be.

He’s been out of the ring for too many years, and he’s now seen as a guy that hustles mismatches against non-boxers. It’s kind of pathetic when you think about it, but Mayweather has gotten away with it once.

Now he’ll try and get away with another mismatch, but this one the King of all mismatches with Mayweather a YouTuber with an 0-1 record as a pro.

Mayweather has fought just once since then, beating UFC star Conor McGregor in a fight that was sanctioned as a professional match by the Nevada State Athletic Commission in 2017.

Although Mayweather fought an exhibition match in 2018 against Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa, the fight took place in Japan and wasn’t shown to U.S fans.