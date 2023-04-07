Chris Arreola To Return To Action Tomorrow Night, “The Nightmare” Will Face Mathew McKinney

The Nightmare” is back. Former three-time world heavyweight title challenger Chris Arreola, inactive since his close decision loss to Andy Ruiz (close in the opinion of just about everyone aside from the three judges who had it wide for Ruiz), will return to action tomorrow night in Carson, this on the Sebastian Fundora-Brian Mendoza card.

Arreola, now in his early 40s, will face Mathew McKinney in what will be Arreola’s first fight in almost two years. Arreola, 38-7-1(33) was linked to a possible fight with Anthony Joshua some months back, yet the talk ultimately came to nothing. It will be interesting to see how much ambition and desire Arreola has left at this stage of his career. Is Arreola looking to give it one more shot at winning a major belt, or is he just back for a couple of additional paydays?

McKinney, 13-6-3(9) is 41 years of age and he has won his last four fights, albeit at a lower level. McKinney, who last fought in December, when he stopped Remberto Zapata, has been stopped some five times during his career.

Who knows what we can expect tomorrow night? If Arreola is in shape and if he has not regressed enormously during the near-two years he has been out, he should beat McKinney and he should get the stoppage. One of the most colorful and fun characters to orbit the heavyweight division over recent years, Arreola has of course been in with so many big names, including Vitali Klitschko, Deontay Wilder, Jameel McCline, Tomasz Adamek, Bermane Stiverne, Adam Kownacki and Ruiz.

Again, let’s see how much Arreola has left and how far this comeback can go. Are there further big fights out there for the man from Riverside, California? In the Ruiz fight, which took place in May of 2021, and during which Arreola scored a heavy knockdown over the former heavyweight champ, Arreola looked better than he had done in years. Maybe there is more to come from “The Nightmare,” a fighter who went pro way back in September of 2003?