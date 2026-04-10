Adams’ manager, Mark Habibi, told The Ring that the 36-year-old experienced chest pain before collapsing and is now undergoing evaluation in the hospital. Further details on his condition were not immediately available.

“He was experiencing chest pain early this morning and collapsed in his hotel room and was rushed to the hospital,” Habibi said. “He’s currently been admitted and is undergoing evaluation. More details to follow.”

Habibi added that Adams was “absolutely crushed” to withdraw after completing a full training camp, and expressed sympathy for Agyarko, who traveled from Ireland for the fight. He said both sides are open to rescheduling once Adams has recovered.

Agyarko confirmed the cancellation on social media, expressing concern for Adams’ health before turning to the impact on his own situation.

“Absolutely heartbroken to announce my fight tomorrow night is off. Firstly, I hope Brandon Adams is okay and makes a speedy recovery,” Agyarko said. “Secondly, my dreams have been shattered. I don’t get paid, and I don’t know what happens next. But what I do know is that I will be world champion one day.”

The bout had been scheduled as an IBF eliminator at 154 pounds, with the winner expected to move into position for a title opportunity. The IBF has not announced a replacement or next steps.

The event at The Cosmopolitan is still expected to proceed without the fight, according to Habibi.