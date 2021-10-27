Can Jarrell Miller Come Back, And Would You Pay To Watch Him Fight?

Former heavyweight contender Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller has a rap sheet as long as a Sonny Liston left jab, and fans who felt the New Yorker might be the next big thing at heavyweight were grossly disappointed when the man from Brooklyn failed numerous drugs tests. Bob Arum cut ties with Miller, as did Eddie Hearn. Miller is still serving a drugs ban yet he is training and the 33 year old is plotting a return to the ring.

Miller has been sparring and working with some MMA fighters and his promoter Dmitry Salita told Sun Sport how the fighter he himself has stayed loyal to has “learned his lessons.” Salita says Miller, who is now trained by Kevin Cunningham, could engage in a huge fight with Tyson Fury somewhere down the line.

“He is getting back in shape with a mind set to be the best in the division,” Salita said of Miller, 23-0-1(20). “He wants to be an American heavyweight champion of the world from Brooklyn, New York. We haven’t had that in a long time. I believe Jarrell learned his lessons and knows that he has several years to make a mark in the division. Positive, responsible action inside and outside the ring is what is most important and something that fans will look for, can’t blame anyone for that.”

Salita added how it will be “one step at a time,” but that a fight between Fury and Miller could be “maybe the biggest heavyweight promotion in a long time.”

But does Miller deserve another chance? Will fans trust Miller to stay clean and not cheat this time? Miller last fought in November of 2018 when he KO’d Bogdan Dinu in an NABA heavyweight title fight, but, due to his multiple positive tests, some people wonder which of Miller’s fights saw him win fairly and which did not.

Miller more than likely will fight again, assuming he gets a license. But the process of winning the fans back over again could take a long, long time. Are YOU willing to give “Big Baby” one more chance?