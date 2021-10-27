Canelo warns Plant: ‘You’re going to need a good chin’

Canelo Alvarez sent a warning message to his opponent Caleb Plant on Wednesday to let him know that he’s going to need a “good chin” on November 6th because he will be testing it with shots. Their fight will be shown on SHOWTIME PPV.

WBA/WBC/WBO super middleweight champion Alvarez (56-1-2, 38 KOs) took part in a virtual media press conference today to talk about his undisputed clash with IBF champion Plant (21-0, 12 KOs) on November 6th at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Canelo, 31, is still seemingly upset with Plant’s comment during their kickoff press conference in which he called him a “mother f***er” on September 4th.

Even though it was later revealed that Canelo had used the same insult towards past opponents Demetrius Andrade and Daniel Jacobs, he feels Plant “crossed the line” by using it on him.

It’s unclear whether Canelo’s anger is feigned on his part in an attempt to find something to help sell his fight with Plant or if he really does feel upset about it.

Whatever the case, the mini-brawl he had with Plant during their press conference appears to have increased interest in the fight. It’s too bad the brawl happened two months ahead of the Plant fight instead of a week before.

CANELO WARNS PLANT

“Because of all the talk and all the s*** he says. That’s why,” said Canelo Alvarez during his virtual press conference on Wednesday when asked why this fight with Plant is personal. “He crossed the line too much, and that’s why it’s personal.

“At the same time, it’s one of the most important fights for me,” said Canelo. “I know what I need to do. I need to be patient like Eddy [Reynoso] says and do my job. I hope he has a good chin because he’s going to need it,” said Canelo.

“I expect the fight to be complicated in the first few rounds before Canelo starts to turn it up in the middle rounds,” said Canelo’s trainer Eddy Reynoso.

Many boxing fans are starting to believe that Plant has a chance to win this fight because he’s got the size, speed, and fighting style to beat Canelo.

We’ve seen in the past that Canelo has trouble against slick boxers, and he’s struggled each time he’s been in there with one. Canelo lost to Floyd Mayweather Jr., and many felt that he lost to Erislandy Lara and Gennadiy Golovkin.

Plant can follow their blueprint to outbox the shorter 5’8″ Canelo on November 6th and walk away as the new four-belt champion at 168.

For the most part, Canelo and Reynoso recycled much of what they said in the previous press conference and used it today without really adding anything new. The main new remark from Canelo was him warning Plant about him needing a good chin.