Can Derric Rossy give Ortiz a fight!? Rossy-Luis Ortiz on for April 22

It has just been officially announced, and it was no big surprise because it’s been no secret that a Luis Ortiz-Derric Rossy heavyweight match-up was soon to be announced for April 22 on the under-card of the interesting welterweight clash between ex-champs Shawn Porter and Andre Berto.

Talk of the heavyweight match-up had done the rounds on the various web sites these past couple of days, but RingTV.com actually spoke with Rossy, 31-12(15) and the 36 year old spoke about the “big opportunity” the fight will grant him. Yet another one.





Fans may well be familiar with Rossy; he is a tough, game and likeable warrior who has fought the best on a number of occasions. Rossy, who is seldom stopped (just five times in his 12 year pro career) is yet to win the big one, but he has come close: Bermane Stiverne, the former WBC heavyweight champ, was dropped on the way to winning a close decision over Rossy back in November of 2015, while “Fast” Eddie Chambers, Joe Hanks (who Rossy upset for a good win in 2014), Audley Harrison and Kubrat Pulev can also attest to the toughness of Rossy.

Can Rossy give “King Kong” Ortiz, the ageing yet strong and powerful Cuban lefty a fight? We’ll find out next month.

“I know he’s tough, rugged and good, but I’m also tough, rugged and good,” Rossy told the website of The Bible of Boxing. “So I know it’s going to be a good fight. I’ve fought a lot of contenders and this isn’t anything different.”

It will of course be something different, in a big way, if Rossy can pull off the upset. Ortiz, 27-0(23) is looking at much bigger fights, mandatory as he is to fight the winner of the huge Anthony Joshua-Wladimir Klitschko fight of April 29. Team-Ortiz is looking at the Rossy fight as noting more than a stay-busy affair, and in all likelihood, King Kong will maul another victim in April.

Still, Rossy is big, strong and as game as they come, and Ortiz hasn’t exactly looked terrific in his last two fights (looking somewhat laboured against a reluctant Malik Scott and a game but over-matched David Allen). Could we see a monster upset next month?