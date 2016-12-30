Can Amir Khan bounce back in 2017? Khan says he “knows” he can win a world title at 147

Have we seen the best of former 140-pound champ Amir Khan, maybe even the end of his winning fights at the top level – or can the now 30-year-old bounce back from his crushing KO loss to Canelo Alvarez in 2017? Khan, who is excited to get back in action having had an op on his troublesome right hand, told The Bolton News he is positive he can win a world title at welterweight.

Khan Tweeted yesterday how his next opponent will be announced “soon” and the British star told The Bolton News how he will win that welterweight title and that after he does so, “people will forget about the defeats.” Khan of course suffered a devastating defeat at the hands of the much bigger and heavier Canelo, and there are plenty of critics out there who feel Khan may have suffered irreparable damage from the heavy KO.





But Khan, who still has that oft-talked about, all-British mega-fight with Kell Brook to look forward to, says he “still has a couple of fights left in me.”

“I had the hand operation and it feels brand new. I can’t wait to get in the ring at 147 again, which is my weight division,” Khan told The Bolton News. “ I think these next few years are going to be my best. I think that [Kell Brook] will be the next big fight for me. It would be massive – a super-fight. I don’t care about criticism about fighting Canelo. I did it for myself – I wanted to prove to myself I could win that fight. Obviously I didn’t but any doubters don’t get to me. I know I can win a world title at 147 and people will forget about the defeats.”

Khan, 31-4(19) may return to the ring around April – and it will be interesting to see who his comeback foe is (Carson Jones could be in the frame according to some whispers) – and he says he wants two fights in 2017. Danny Garcia is a name Khan often comes up with and he says he can avenge that 2012 stoppage loss, while the Brook fight isn’t past its sell-by date yet.

Khan, for whatever faults he may have, is always exciting, never in a bad fight and, as he says himself, he always looks to fight the very best. Let’s enjoy him while we still can. The odds may be quite firmly against Khan ruling the world again (he was last a world champion almost five years ago now) but Khan deserves credit for keeping keeping on and believing.