Danny Garcia – Keith Thurman Live on Boxnation – March 4

One of the most eagerly anticipated fights of 2017 will air exclusively live on BoxNation when undefeated welterweight hotshots Danny Garcia and Keith Thurman meet in a world title unification clash on March 4th.

Taking place in New York, the pair will do battle in a matchup which already has fights fans licking their lips in excitement as the 147-pounders finally meet following a build up of bad blood over the past year.

Regarded as two of the division’s very best fighters, a victory for either one will see them propelled right to the very top of the weight-class.





Current WBC world champion Garcia, with an unbeaten record of 33 wins and 19 KOs, and WBA world title holder Thurman, also with an unblemished past of 27 wins with 22 KOs, will put their belts on the line when the two the big hitters go toe-to-toe.

“I just had to tell Keith that he’s next,” said Garcia. “I’m going to beat him down. There’s not much more to say. Keith is going to get what he asked for and now he’s going to face a big dog.”

“You have two big punchers meeting on March 4,” said Thurman. “I don’t see how the fight can go 12 rounds. I see myself as the best competition that Danny has ever faced.”

“The Channel of Champions” BoxNation will also be the only place to see the brash and flashy Adrien Broner (32-2, 24 KOs) make his ring return when he goes up against light-welterweight contender Adrian Granados (18-4-2, 12 KOs) on February 18th.

Former four-division world champion Broner will be out to enjoy a more fruitful time in the New Year as he looks to pave the way to another world title shot in 2017.

27-year-old Granados, however, has aspirations of his own and is currently ranked in the top five of both the WBA and WBC.

Despite undergoing a tumultuous couple of years, both in and out the ring, Broner remains one of the most eye-catching fighters around and his bout with Granados, and that of Garcia v Thurman are two premier additions to the early BoxNation schedule for 2017.

Jim McMunn, BoxNation Managing Director, said: “We are delighted to announce the additions of Danny Garcia v Keith Thurman and Adrien Broner v Adrian Granados to the 2017 BoxNation schedule. These are two highly anticipated world class fights and we are very pleased to be able to air these exclusively live on the channel. Garcia v Thurman without doubt has the potential to be ‘Fight of the Year’ and will have BoxNation subscribers on the edge of their seats for however long it lasts. Adrien Broner too always produces excitement – win, lose or draw – he is a fighter you have to watch and his clash with the tough Granados will be more of the same.”

