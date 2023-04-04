Bud Crawford – Errol Spence Set For June 17 In Las Vegas?

If this turns out to be legit, we fight fans will soon be celebrating. According to a news story over at RingTV.com, “sources” have told The Ring that the long-awaited welterweight showdown between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence is set to go down on June 17th in Las Vegas. As per the story, the super fight will be officially announced at the Gervonta Davis-Ryan Garcia fight, this to go down as we know on April 22 in Vegas.

It seems the “sources” are believable enough for the folks at Ring to run with this story. Of course, in today’s world, fight fans are inclined to have an ‘I’ll believe it when they’re in the ring’ attitude, and who can blame them? We’ve seen too many massive fights fall apart after many months of negotiating – the Spence-Crawford fight included.

But now, finally, with both 147 pound champions and pound-for-pound entrants still in their prime, it looks like Spence and Crawford will give us what we want, what we have wanted for some time. With big and intriguing fights taking place this year – Tank-Garcia, Devin Haney-Vasiliy Lomachenko, Naoya Inoue-Stephen Fulton, for example – fans can take heart that the best versus the best does still happen. And if the Crawford-Spence fight does happen, this tremendous matchup will further cheer up boxing fans.

Crawford, 39-0(30) and the reigning WBO welterweight champ, has long since claimed he is the best fighter in the world and now he has the chance to prove it. For Crawford, as talented as he so clearly is, this will be his career-defining fight. The same could be said of Spence, 28-0(22) and the ruling WBA/IBF/WBC welterweight champ.

In terms of age, Crawford is the older man at age 35 to Spence’s 33, but there is not too much in it in this department. The mythical pound-for-pound title will be on the line in this fight, along with undisputed status at 147. Let’s all hope those “sources” are the real deal. We have been here before, of course!