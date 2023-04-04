Canelo is “drinking now, he’s worn out” says Jose Benavidez Sr

Jose Benavidez Sr says Canelo Alvarez is drinking more and he’s worn out his body from the many hard fights and training camps that he’d had since he turned professional career.

Benavidez Sr. states that witches brew of Canelo hitting the bottle, playing golf like mad, running businesses left & right, and hard camps have worn him out, leaving the shell that got clowned by Dmitry Bivol last year.

Jose Sr says it’s time for Canelo to pass the torch to a young lion, and he feels that his son, David Benavidez, is the perfect recipient for the torch to be given to him.

What Jose Sr would like is for Canelo to fight Benavidez (27-0, 23 KOs) so that he can take the torch from him that way as the next superstar in the sport.

“David is better than Canelo Alvarez, and the reason I say that is because Canelo has been fighting since he was 16 years old,” said Jose Benavidez Sr to Fighthype. “You know what? He has a lot of miles, he fought a lot of people.

“I think he’s worn out and has a lot of miles because of the training camps,” Jose Sr said of Canelo. “He’s put so many miles in his training camps. He’s been super disciplined and working super hard. Right now, I think he’s drinking a little more now because before, he was so disciplined. You never seen Canelo drink.

“He’s playing a lot of golf, and he has a lot of businesses. So, I think 100%, he’s not there in boxing no more. David is 100% in boxing and younger.

“I’ve been studying Canelo for five years, and I see everything that he does. He does have a lot of miles on his body. He lost. He did not look that well when he fought GGG [last September], and look when he fought Caleb Plant.

“Against Bivol, he loses, and he’s getting injured now. Come on, the body can only go so far, and that’s why I say about the miles and the hard work he puts in. I’m not talking bad about him.

“He’s in the position where the body does not want to go no more. I’m not talking bad. No, no, no, no. He [Canelo] was young once, but he has to pass the torch over to somebody else,” said Benavidez Sr..