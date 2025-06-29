Shots Fired: Terence Crawford’s Response To Canelo’s Claim That He Is A “Good Fighter About To Face A Great Fighter”

It’s probably fair to say that Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford have got a little bit nastier towards each other as their big September 13 fight edges ever closer. Initially criticised by fans for being “too nice” to each other, the two even sitting down to dinner together, Canelo and Crawford have since engaged in a shove, and they have exchanged insults.

Crawford fired some major shots during the third presser ahead of the Las Vegas super fight. Canelo said that Crawford “will see what happens when a good fighter jumps up and his opponent is a great fighter.” And Crawford didn’t take too kindly to these words. At all.

Crawford hits back: “You got your ass whupped by a good fighter”

“So, that means you’re a good fighter and [Dmitry] Bivol is a great fighter, right?” Crawford said to Canelo when using the Mexican’s logic. “Right? Is you a good fighter? Or is you a great fighter? Let me know.”

“I’m a great fighter,” Canelo shot back.

“So, you got your ass whupped by a good fighter (in Bivol), right?” Crawford continued. “Every time you stepped up, you lost, great fighter.”

Will the fight live up to the trash talk?

Canelo has as we know only been beaten by Floyd Mayweather and by Bivol; although plenty of fans do feel the draw in the first Canelo-Gennady Golovkin fight was a gift the Mexican star got, with GGG really deserving of the decision win. Crawford really did insult Canelo when he said that he has lost each and every time he has stepped up, but “Bud” may well have got under Canelo’s skin with what he said.

There will be plenty of pride on the line come September, and maybe we will really see a modern day classic unfold when Canelo and Crawford settle their differences.

“It’s gonna be a good fight,” Canelo said. “Believe me, it’s gonna be a good fight.”

We sure hope so.