Braehmer vs Brant in Schwerin on Oct 27

Juergen Braehmer (48-3, 35 KOs) and Robert Brant (22-0, 15 KOs) meet in the ring on Friday October 27 when the World Boxing Super Series’ super middleweight division and the quest for the Ali Trophy illuminate the Kongresshalle in Schwerin, Germany.

“I am very glad the World Boxing Super Series can announce a date and venue for my quarter-final against Rob Brant,” said 38 year-old Braehmer.





The former WBA and WBO Light Heavyweight Champion is looking forward to fighting in his habitat in Germany.

“I am very excited that this bout is going to take place in my hometown of Schwerin. In short: I cannot wait to start my journey to win the Ali Trophy!”

Brant from Minnesota, however, is looking forward to passing through historic Schwerin, famous for its beautiful Old Town and romantic Schwerin Palace, on his promising career path.

“Braehmer is a well accomplished and proven boxer worldwide with star power in his home country,” said 26 year-old Brant. “I have no problem going to his backyard for a fight; he is a seeded athlete in the tournament.”

“I feel this is a pure crossroads fight containing a proven well-known fighter toward the end of his career against a hot prospect looking to make his name in the sport. I feel confident in winning this fight as does everyone in my training circle. After researching Schwerin I am excited to compete in such a beautiful and historic city!”





The winner of Juergen Braehmer vs. Robert Brant will face the winner of Callum Smith vs. Erik Skoglund.

Tickets go on sale on Monday via Eventim.de.

Flodin faces Hryshkavets in second professional test

Swedish middleweight Oliver Flodin (1-0) will face Pavel Hryshkavets (3-2, 2 KOs) in his second professional test on October 27 in Schwerin, Germany.

The 21 year-old started his paid career in style with a unanimous points victory over Hungary’s Richard Hegyi on September 30 at the Solnahallen in Stockholm.

The former amateur star will be hoping to improve to 2-0 when he fights on the undercard of the World Boxing Super Series quarter-final contest between Juergen Braehmer and Rob Brant at Schwerin’s Sport and Congress Center.





“I felt very please with my professional debut,’’ said the boxer from Jonkoping. “I had a good feeling in the ring and the plan we set before the fight worked out really well. The atmosphere in the Solnahallen was really good too.

“I’m looking forward to fighting in Germany on a World Boxing Super Series show. My training has been good and I’m in great shape. It’s going to be an amazing experience and I want to give the audience an exciting show.”

Said promoter Nisse Sauerland: “This is a great opportunity for Oliver to showcase his skills on the big stage. He impressed on his professional debut and we’re expecting an even better performance on October 27 in Schwerin.”

Tickets for the World Boxing Super Series quarter-final contest between Juergen Braehmer and Rob Brant are available online via www.eventim.de.