Devin Haney says WBO welterweight champion Brian Norman Jr. will be “very surprised” by his performance on Saturday, November 22nd, and show him respect after he’s victorious in their chief support fight on DAZN PPV.

Haney (32-0, 16 KOs) reiterated that he’ll be levels above Norman Jr. (28-0, 22 KOs) on The Ring IV event at the ANB Arena in Riyadh. He believes his skills are superior to Norman Jr’s and he’ll show it to the world.

Norman Jr. Faces His Biggest Test

The fight is a big step up for Norman Jr., and it’s a different style of fighter than the ones he’s been facing in the past during his seven-year professional career. He’s not fought defensive fighters or movers up to now. It’s going to be something he’s going to have to figure out.

“If they’re sleeping on me, it is what it is. I’m going to go in there and do whatever it is I’m supposed to do to win,” said Devin Haney to Ring Magazine about his fight on November 22nd against Brian Norman Jr.

Norman Jr. doesn’t appear to be overlooking Haney. He knows that this is a tough opponent, who will make it hard for him to land his big power shots in this fight without cutting off the ring. Haney is likely to move more than he did in his last fight against Jose Ramirez when he ran around for 12 rounds on May 2, 2025, at Times Square in New York.

“Of course, I take things from that fight, but every other fight also,” said Norman Jr. when asked if he learned something from watching Haney’s fight against Ryan Garcia. “He may have learned something from that. I’m training for the best.”

It’s going to be hard for Norman Jr. to follow the blueprint that Ryan Garcia created in his 12-round majority decision win over Haney, because it’s unlikely that Devin will mix it up as much with him, because he knows how powerful he is with both hands.

Different Levels Of Skill

“Come fight night, I think he’ll be very surprised,” said Haney about Norman. “I think he’ll give me my just due once I’m victorious. That’s all I’m looking for.”

“I don’t have to because I’m pretty sure my hand will be raised at the end of the night,” said Norman Jr. when asked what his response to Haney’s comment was. “I’ll say the same to him. I think he’ll be a respectful young gentleman and give me my just due.”