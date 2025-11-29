Boxing Tonight: Whittaker vs. Gavazi – Live Results from Birmingham

The much-talked-about 2020 Olympic silver medalist Ben Whittaker headlines tonight against Benjamin Gavazi in a 10-round Matchroom-promoted fight for the vacant WBC Silver light heavyweight title. The fight is at the National Exhibition Centre, Birmingham.

Promoter Eddie Hearn views Whittaker (9-0-1, 6 KOs) as a can’t-miss future star. He recently signed him to Matchroom after he left Boxxer. ‘The Surgeon’ Whittaker’s fight against Gavazi (19-1, 13 KOs) is part of the fast-track that Hearn has for the 28-year-old.

Tonight’s Whittaker-Gavazi card will be broadcast live on DAZN beginning at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT. Ring walks for the main event are at approximately 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT.

DAZN card