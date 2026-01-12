“I am going to be more involved this time,” Fury Sr said while speaking with Goldstar Promotions. “Father and son. Tyson’s going to win the heavyweight championship for the third time.”

The comment that drew the most attention came when John was asked about recent training footage showing Tyson carrying visible extra weight.

“He’s not in fantastic shape, that’s rubbish,” he said. “But he will be. I’m going to go out there and whip him back into shape. That’s the job. Head down. Work. Build a body again. Learn to move. Learn to twist and be awkward. Look like a fighter. Look like a warrior.”

The phrase “whip him back into shape” quickly became the focus for fans, not because of the conditioning critique, but because it reinforced a familiar pattern. John Fury was not offering encouragement. He was asserting authority.

He also pushed back hard against Tyson’s long-held claim that extra weight can be beneficial.

“It does matter,” John said. “If it’s muscle, fine. If it’s fat, it matters. I know where he went wrong. I know how to put it right.”

Whether this turns into a successful final run or another turbulent chapter is an open question. One thing is not. If John Fury is back in the room, the tone will be set by him.