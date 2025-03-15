Boxing Tonight: Nick Ball vs. TJ Doheny – Live Results

WBA featherweight champion Nick Ball (21-0-1, 12 KOs) faces the grizzled old veteran TJ Doheny (26-5, 20 KOs) in the main event tonight in a fight that fans hope will be competitive at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England. The event will be shown live at 2:30 ET on DAZN.

(Credit: Leigh Dawney/Queensberry Promotions)

This is arguably a showcase/stay busy fight for Ball, who aims to fight a unification next against WBC featherweight champion Stephen Fulton.

TJ Doheny, 38, had back problems that contributed to his seventh-round knockout loss to undisputed super bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue last September. There are concerns that his back ailment may flare up tonight, causing him to be pulled out again.

DAZN Main Card at 2:30 pm ET

Nick Ball vs. TJ Doheny

Andrew Cain vs. Charlie Edwards

Brad Strand vs. Ionut Baluta

Jack Turner vs. Ryan Farrag

Jadier Herrera vs. Jose Macias

Most of the fights on tonight’s undercard are domestic-level scraps involving fighters. For boxing fans who enjoy watching knockout artists, lightweight contender Jadier Herrera (16-0, 14 KOs) is the fight on tonight’s card.

The 22-year-old Cuban-born Herrera has huge power, and he’s expected to make short work of his opponent Jose Macias Enriquez (21-3-2, 8 KOs) in their 10-round fight. Jadier is trying to get a world title shot against WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson, but the champ has avoided him so far. That’s understandable because he hits too hard to be given a voluntary shot.