Ring Warrior Iran Barkley Recovering In Hospital After Suffering A Stroke

According to various people within the boxing community who have sent out best wishes messages to Iran Barkley, the 64-year-old is currently in hospital in New York due to suffering a stroke earlier this week. Matchmaker Ron Katz wrote on X how “The Blade” suffered the stroke on Friday and is now resting in the hospital.

“Well wishes go out to the Blade, Iran Barkley, who suffered a stroke yesterday. @IceJohnScully told me he’s resting now at New York Presbyterian hospital which is a great hospital. All of us wish you a speedy recovery Blade.”

Plenty of other people, who know Barkley and consider him a real friend, have sent their messages of support. Barkley, who thrilled the world with epic fights against the likes of Thomas Hearns (twice), Roberto Duran, Michael Olajide, Nigel Benn, Darrin Van Horn, and others, reportedly suffered a stroke back in late 2014. Thankfully, Iran pulled through back then, and fans everywhere are now hoping the former three-weight world champion (160, 168, 175) will make a full recovery here.

Barkley, one of the toughest and most fiercely determined fighters of his era, is no stranger to hard times outside of the ring. Having suffered eye damage during his career, Barkley – who gave so much to his sport he should be a millionaire today – was actually homeless for a spell in 2010. Thankfully, Barkley bounced back and got himself together.

Often seen at boxing benefits, Barkley was assisted himself by the good people at Ring 10 and Bronx Works. Barkley, who last boxed back in 1999, was still harbouring ideas of fighting again some years after his career came to its official end, this at 43-19-1(27).

Barkley was a thrilling fighter to watch, and win, lose or draw, “The Blade” gave the paying fans something to remember. Let’s all hope Iran makes that full recovery here. Barkley will hopefully be back at home and able to celebrate his 65th birthday, which will come around on May 6th.