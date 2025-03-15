Boxing Tonight: Ammo vs. Volny and Berlanga vs. Gonzalez-Ortiz – Live Results

Middleweights Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams (17-1, 12 KOs) and Patrice Volny (19-1, 13 KOs) will battle it out tonight in the twelve-round main event on DAZN in Orlando, Florida. This is Ammo’s chance to redeem himself after being knocked out last year.

(Credit: Melina Pizano/Matchroom)

Berlanga’s Farewell

Tonight’s event will begin at 6:30 p.m., live on DAZN. In his farewell fight with Matchroom, super middleweight contender Edgar Berlanga (22-1, 17 KOs) faces Jonathan Gonzalez-Ortiz in the 10-round co-feature bout. It’ll be interesting to see how big Berlanga looks tonight, as he missed weight on Friday, coming in at 169.6 lbs, and looked drained.

Promoter Eddie Hearn hopes Berlanga will re-sign with him, but it doesn’t sound like he will. He believes the grass will be greener elsewhere, but we’ll soon find out if that’s the case.

Main card on DAZN at 6:30 PM ET

Austin Williams vs. Patrice Volny

Edgar Berlanga vs. Jonathan Gonzalez-Ortiz

Omari Jones vs. Alessio Mastronunzio

Jamaine Ortiz vs. Yomar Alamo

In the undercard, former light welterweight world title challenger Jamaine Ortiz (18-2-1, 9 KOs) faces Yonar Alamo (22-3-1, 13 KOs) in a 10-round fight. This is Ortiz’s second fight since losing a controversial 12-round unanimous decision to WBO light welterweight champion Teofimo Lopez on February 8th.

A lot of boxing fans felt that Jamaine was robbed in that fight, as he’d gotten the better of Teofimo in virtually every exchange they had, and had completely outboxed him.