Boxing Tonight – Joshua Buatsi vs. Zach Parker – Live Results

Light heavyweight contender Joshua Buatsi (19-1, 13 KOs) and Zach Parker (26-1, 18 KOs) will be fighting tonight in a bout for the WBO International 175-lb title in a Queensberry-promoted card on DAZN at the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester, England.

Tonight’s clash is a must-win for both of these light heavyweights. The 32-year-old Buatsi lost his last fight against Callum Smith and fell apart down the stretch from the heavy power shots he was getting hit with. The British 2016 Olympian Buatsi must win tonight to get into the title picture in 2026.

Fringe contender Zach Parker needs a victory to get pushed up the rankings at 175. He’s not in the same position to get a world title shot with a victory tonight, but he’ll get moved up to a closer spot in the top 15. It would be the best win of his 10-year pro career, and show that his injury-laden loss to John Ryder in 2022 wasn’t the result of a lack of ability.

DAZN Start Times & Schedule

3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT for the main card.

The Ring Walk (approx) 5:30 PM ET / 2:30 PM PT

Tonight’s Main card