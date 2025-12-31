“I’m super excited to be here… the last time I fought in Puerto Rico was right here… I got a stoppage,” she said. “It was an amazing night, and I’m excited to be here again… You guys are in for a treat Saturday night.”

The crowd clapped hard. Everyone knows what it means when Serrano fights at home. It’s never just another main event. It’s pressure to deliver, every jab a promise to the island. She’s 47 4 1, a machine who’s earned every scar. Now she defends her WBA and WBO featherweight belts again in front of her own people.

The return of real rounds

The veterans in the back nodded when Serrano talked about three‑minute rounds.

“Because we want change for the future,” she said. “I’ve been in the game 17 years. I want equality, bigger paydays, recognition. These women, as amateurs, they fight three minutes, so why not as pros? You’ll see it Saturday night.”

She’s right. The three‑minute format changes everything , pacing, combinations, recovery. It separates rhythm fighters from punchers. Saturday will test whether the next wave can handle real minutes, not choreography.

Respect and risk

Tellez stayed level. No nerves, no antics. “Puerto Rico is beautiful,” she said. “When I got the call, I was shocked. Someone [Amanda Serrano] I’ve watched my whole life… I didn’t think I would be in this position… When they gave me the call, I took the opportunity and just jumped on it.”

That’s the sound of a fighter who knows she’s in deep. She’s 13–0–1, five KOs, but this is a whole different weight of spotlight. Serrano isn’t an opponent you “learn from.” She’s the final exam.

Serrano didn’t bite on any respectful talk either. “This is business,” she said. “We can be nice outside, but when we go in there, we make sure the fans get what they paid for. Whoever wins, we’ll still be friends, and I’ll still be a fan of Reina’s.”

Puerto Rico in full color

The undercard looks like an island reunion: sixteen Puerto Rican fighters, from world titlists to hungry prospects. Holly Holm, Stephanie Han, Ebanie Bridges, Krystal Rosado, and others fill it out. Jan Paul Rivera, Henry Lebron, Yankiel Rivera, Jonathan Gonzalez. It’s local blood against big names, the kind of card that smells like tacos, resin, and loud gloves cracking pads backstage.

Serrano knows what’s at stake. A bad night here and the momentum drops. A dominant win and the argument for women’s boxing equality grows louder. Every minute of every round counts. One slow start and the dream night turns heavy fast.

Tellez comes with nothing to lose, which makes her dangerous. Fighters with no expectations throw free. Serrano has to stay cold early and break her rhythm steady. If she forces tempo without burning too much, she controls the night. But if the ring rust, distraction, or emotional energy get in the mix, things can go south fast.

Puerto Rico loves Serrano, but love doesn’t protect you from a straight right.

Date: Saturday, January 3, 2026

Start time: 9 PM AST / 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT / 1 AM GMT (Sunday)

Main event ringwalks: 12 AM AST (Sunday) / 11 PM ET / 8 PM PT / 4 AM GMT

Streaming platform: LIve on DAZN (worldwide)

Venue: Coliseo Roberto Clemente, San Juan, Puerto Rico

Fight card: