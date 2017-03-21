Boozing and boxing don’t mix; something Tyson Fury should be aware of

Everyone associated with the great sport of boxing – be it fighters, trainers, pundits or even fans – knows that for a fighter to be successful, the life of a fighter must be lived 100 percent. It sounds simple enough, but unfortunately the sport is littered with tales of talented boxers coming apart, sometimes agonisingly so, due to failing to maintain a dedicated regimen outside of the ring.





With some fighters the problem was food, and too much of it; with others it has been alcohol or even drugs (in tragic cases both). Booze and boxing do not mix, as a number of great fighters could tell you. Right now, having bravely overcome a battle with depression, former heavyweight king Tyson Fury is in the midst of a comeback training discipline. Or is he?

Fury, who by his own admission has ballooned to around 25 stone or 350 pounds, recently tweeted how he was back in training, aiming for a glorious comeback later this year. But, as has been snapped up by many publications and boxing web sites, Fury – a jovial, regular guy who enjoys a drink as much as the next man – appears to have fallen back into full-blown party mode.

It was St. Patrick’s day this past Friday, and Fury, a man with Irish roots, tweeted how he planned to spend the weekend in Denmark (where he went to watch some boxing; supporting his cousin, Isaac Lowe) – by drinking!

Fury was pictured enjoying more than a couple of beers, and his critics have jumped on him, saying that the unbeaten giant has once again shown he lacks the dedication, the motivation, to get through a gruelling training camp that is needed if he is to perform at the highest level once again.

It may be a knee-jerk reaction, as perhaps Fury, after enjoying his weekend (he is of course a young man at age 28) is right now pushing himself to the limit in training. Only time will tell. But Fury should look back at some of the examples of booze/drugs/overeating destroying great fighting careers. Booze and a relaxed lifestyle can affect a fighter’s punch resistance, his reflexes, his stamina, his sheer desire.

Let’s hope this does not turn out to be the fate the exciting, controversial, hugely popular Tyson Fury has awaiting him. Don’t neglect or disrespect your considerable skills, Tyson!