De La Hoya: Mark my words, when Canelo-Golovkin gets made, Canelo’s not going to respect him one bit

Not only is Oscar De La Hoya even more adamant that his fighter Canelo Alvarez is the A-side in the (hopefully) upcoming Canelo-Gennady Golovkin fight, the Golden Boy head fully believes that Canelo defeats GGG and gives him no respect in the fight.

Speaking with The Los Angeles Times, De La Hoya made it clear he, along with other people, feels GGG’s stock had fallen somewhat due to his close, controversial points win over Danny Jacobs at the weekend. De La Hoya says Jacobs gave GGG “too much respect” in the fight, the first half of the bout especially, and that this ultimately cost Jacobs the fight. De La Hoya says Canelo would make no such mistake.





“Jacobs gave Golovkin too much respect. I’ve always said if you’re a fighter who gets into great shape, you can handle any pressure, any type of punch from anybody,” De La Hoya said. “You have to be in shape to stand toe-to-toe, and that’s the mistake Jacobs made. In the second half of the fight, he did terrific, but in the first half of the fight, he gave Golovkin too much respect. Mark my words: when Canelo and Golovkin gets made, Canelo’s not going to respect him one bit. Right from the start. I’ve always been confident in Canelo’s abilities. He’s only getting stronger. He’s only getting faster. He hasn’t peaked.”

This is the big question: has Golovkin peaked, in fact, is he actually on the slide at age 35 (next month)? Opinions sure have shifted on what happens if and when these two stars finally meet, and this is solely due to the titanic struggle GGG had with Jacobs. Now we must all wait, and hope, De La Hoya and Team-GGG can come to an agreement and get the super-fight done.

Now a 50/50 fight according to many, Canelo-Golovkin has to happen now more than ever. Will youth be served if the two do rumble? Might Canelo even end Golovkin’s career?